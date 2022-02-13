Collectable coins worth thousands stolen in Bristol burglary
Thieves have stolen coins worth thousands of pounds from a home while the elderly occupants were out.
Avon and Somerset Police said a safe was ripped from a wall in the house, on Seawalls Road in Bristol.
Valuable stamps and cash were also taken in the burglary, which took place between 14:30 and 15:30 GMT on Friday,
Among the stolen coins were sets worth between £3,000-4,000 each, and police are keen to hear from anyone who is offered them for sale.
In a statement, police said the homeowners were a couple in their eighties.
"They were out of their house when intruders came and ripped a safe out of an internal wall in the property," added the statement.
Four Royal Mint Britannia sets of four gold coins from 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2010 were taken.
Also stolen were three Queen Victoria sovereign coins, a King Edward VII gold sovereign and a King George V gold sovereign.
Penny Black and Penny Blue stamps, along with cash in various currencies, were also among the haul.
