Bristol Zoo to celebrate 186-year history
- Published
Bristol Zoo is planning a series of events to celebrate its 186-year history in Clifton before it closes.
Visitors will be able to share their memories of the zoo and wander around its grounds on celebration days.
The exact dates have yet to be revealed but the zoo said they would be before the site's closure in September.
Chief executive Dr Justin Morris said: "We want to give them a chance to come, to see our animals and the gardens and to talk about their memories."
The zoo will close to the public at its current site in College Road, Clifton on 3 September after 186 years.
Part of the 12-acre site will be redeveloped into housing while the remaining gardens will be open for the public to enter free of charge.
This section will include a children's play area and the theatre for cultural and education talks, workshops and seasonal events.
The zoo's Monkey Temple and entrance will also be retained - the latter will become the Clifton Conservation Hub including a public café and exhibition space.
It will also become the home of the Avon Gorge and Downs Wildlife Project.
Dr Morris said: "This is our legacy. Our way of guaranteeing that people throughout the Bristol area will still be able to enjoy the gardens for generations to come.
"They will remain an important destination for people to visit and enjoy."
Students will continue to attend lectures at Bristol Zoo Gardens' Conservation Education Centre until teaching moves to the new Bristol Zoo.
Money from the sale will help to pay for the development of the new zoo which will be built at the Society's Wild Place Project in Blackhorse Hill, Bristol.
It is due to open in 2024 and the part this has already been built will welcome visitors as usual.
Since opening in 1836, the zoo sad it had welcomed more than 90 million visitors and had helped to save approximately 175 species from extinction.