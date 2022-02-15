Bristol councillors advised not to vote against budget
Councillors are unhappy after receiving a briefing note from Bristol City Council officers advising them not to oppose the budget.
Members have been urged to consider abstaining rather than voting against the budget and warned of potential legal consequences if they do.
The "strongly worded" guidance is unprecedented, councillors have said.
The letter sparked claims of political "interference" ahead of the annual budget meeting later.
Councillors were sent the three-page briefing note, which has been seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), on Friday.
It said councillors "should not act in a way that deliberately prevents the council from setting a balanced budget" and warned of "legal, financial and reputational" consequences.
"If councillors do not wish to support the mayor's budget then councillors should consider recording their lack of support by abstaining from the vote on those parts of the budget that they do not support," it said.
Bristol City Council has a Labour mayor, Marvin Rees, but the party does not have a majority, with Labour and the Green Party both holding 24 seats.
It is understood that the note was issued in response to a request for clarification on the legal situation if the budget reached an impasse, reported the LDRS.
Green group leader Heather Mack said she had "concerns about the appropriateness of the advice".
She added: "It seems that instead of working with other parties on the budget, the Labour administration wants to simply demand they allow the budget to pass."
Liberal Democrat councillor Tim Kent wrote on Twitter that he was "very surprised at the level of interference" in the democratic process.
"I cannot ever recall an officer trying to so directly influence a councillors' vote in such a way," he added.
Conservative Graham Morris and Labour's Mark Bradshaw both said they couldn't recall receiving instructions like this in their time on the council.
The city council, mayor's office and Labour group have been asked to comment.
