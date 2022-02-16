Bristol city summit to discuss rent cap pilot
Plans to pilot rent caps will be discussed by city leaders in an upcoming summit.
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees will include any findings from the public event in his bid to the government.
Campaign groups in the city said the move will open the city up to resetting its relationship with a renting system that is "not fair, stable or safe".
Bristol City Council, ACORN and the Bristol Fair Renting Campaign will host the event on 2 March.
According to Bristol City Council, there are more than 134,000 people currently renting privately in Bristol, which is almost one-third of the city's population.
Over the last decade, private rents have increased by 52%, while wages have only risen by 24%.
On average, Bristol residents now need to spend almost nine times their annual salary to buy a house.
Mr Rees said using rent caps would be financially beneficial.
"We end up with more stable communities. More stable communities are healthier, less inclined to need public services, less inclined to need the NHS, will improve educational attainment, they will be safer communities as well.
"I made a manifesto commitment to campaign for the power to introduce rent controls to make Bristol an affordable living city, and we are calling on government to give us the power to regulate rents."
'Out of control'
Councillor Tom Renhard, Cabinet member for Housing Delivery and Homes, said Bristol is facing a rent crisis.
"We have ever-increasing rents, no-fault evictions still in effect and demand exceeding supply," he said.
"Bristol rents are out of control and the renting system is not fair, stable or safe.
"It's time for a reset in the relationship."
Bristol Fair Renting Campaign member Sarah Fitzgerald said she feels the council is listening to their calls for change.
"This summit is the first step. This renters' summit is an opportunity for Bristol's renters to add their voice to the call," she said.
ACORN Bristol branch secretary Jo Sparks said everyone "deserves decent, affordable and secure housing".
"ACORN has fought for it for years in Bristol and it's about time that we started pushing the government for proper controls on rent, which is absolutely extortionate for most ordinary Bristolians."
