Storm Dudley: Falling glass closes city centre bus route
- Published
Part of Bristol city centre has been cordoned off due to damage caused by Storm Dudley.
There is disruption to buses that use Broad Quay after high winds blew out hotel windows overlooking the route.
First Bus says damage caused by glass falling from windows of the Radisson Blu hotel means many services are having to be re-routed.
The company said the diversions affected 16 different bus services.
The closure of Broad Quay is also affecting the city's Metrobus network.
🚧SERVICE UPDATE - 6, 7, 36, 42, 43, 44, 45, 70, 23, 24, 71, 73, 75, 76, 90 & 93🚧 pic.twitter.com/liEQjGRL5q— First West of England (@FirstBSA) February 17, 2022
Police cordoned off the area and stopped pedestrians and cyclists using the road during the morning rush hour.
High winds also brought down part of a wall in the Stoke Bishop area of the city.
Vegetation and earth were spread across the pavement on Druid Hill after the collapse.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk