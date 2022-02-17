BBC News

Storm Dudley: Falling glass closes city centre bus route

Part of Bristol city centre has been cordoned off due to damage caused by Storm Dudley.

There is disruption to buses that use Broad Quay after high winds blew out hotel windows overlooking the route.

First Bus says damage caused by glass falling from windows of the Radisson Blu hotel means many services are having to be re-routed.

The company said the diversions affected 16 different bus services.

The closure of Broad Quay is also affecting the city's Metrobus network.

Police cordoned off the area and stopped pedestrians and cyclists using the road during the morning rush hour.

The area is a major bus interchange in Bristol city centre
The wall blocked part of the road in Stoke Bishop

High winds also brought down part of a wall in the Stoke Bishop area of the city.

Vegetation and earth were spread across the pavement on Druid Hill after the collapse.

