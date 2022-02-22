Forwards festival: Chemical Brothers to headline Bristol event
The biggest music festival to ever take place in Bristol has been announced for this summer.
Forwards, a new event on the city's Downs green space, will have a capacity of 60,000 over two days.
The festival in September will be headlined by The Chemical Brothers and feature artists such as Little Simz, Jamie xx and Sleaford Mods.
Forwards will take place on 2 and 3 September, with tickets going on sale on Friday.
Organisers Team Love said Forwards would be a new type of city festival, with an area called The Information which would feature debates about current affairs with a series of experts, writers and artists involved.
Forwards will also partner with Big Team CIC to offer opportunities for young people from across Bristol who are currently under-represented in the festival and events industry, with work experience placements and paid roles made available to them.
The festival will also host a pop-up cafe from Bristol independent hospitality collective Team Canteen, which has been working through the pandemic to supply vulnerable communities with food as well as developing more sustainable ways of growing food.
Tom Paine, from Team Love, said: "We're proud to be unveiling a new festival for a new era of festivals, in the best city in the world, our hometown of Bristol.
"Its important that our events invite debate and challenge the audience to do more to make the world a better place, as well as being a place to come together, dance, and make memories."
