Artists set to brighten up M32's Eastville underpass
- Published
Artists are set to transform an underpass of the M32 motorway with the aim of improving the view for local people and motorists.
LitterARTI are among the group of artists who will paint three concrete columns on the underside of Eastville viaduct, National Highways said.
The art group has been working on projects with communities alongside the M32 for more than five years.
Work is set to begin on Monday and is expected to take two weeks.
Decided by the local community, the designs will focus on nature and bright bold shapes and colours.
Community member and local resident Maire De Burca came up with the idea and attracted supporters and interested artists via a Facebook group.
The project is being managed by lead artists Conrico Steez and Sadie Phew, with support from commissioned artists Aumairah Hassan and Manazzar Siddique from Peace of Art.
With grant-application support from Oblique Arts, the team secured about £5,000 in funding from Bristol City Council's Originators Fund, money that is available to support Bristol-based individuals or organisations to run events, arts, and cultural activities.
The project will also receive £15,000 from the National Highways' Users and Communities fund, money set aside to deliver benefits above and beyond building, maintaining and operating England's strategic roads - including protecting the environment, supporting communities and enhancing landscape around roads.
"We want to encourage the community to use the space more by creating an outdoor art gallery and we're so happy to be making it happen.
"It's a pleasure to share our love of nature and passion for ecology and conservation through our artwork," said Sadie Phew.
Annali Grimes, from LitterARTI, said: "By brightening up and beautifying the area, it will definitely lift spirits of local people and will improve the space for communities and pedestrians around and along the M32 corridor.
"Hopefully this is the beginning of more improvements to come in the future."
