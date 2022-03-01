Pair jailed for 'disrespect' revenge stabbing in Bristol
Two men who stabbed two teenagers in a premeditated revenge attack after claiming one had been disrespectful have been jailed.
Jerome Edwards and another male, who cannot be identified, attacked the pair in Horfield, Bristol, in August 2020.
Both pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodiliy harm with intent, with Edwards, 20, jailed for five years and the other given two-and-a-half years' detention.
Another two men were jailed for separate stabbings in the city.
Kay Carr and Jaheim Mullings, both 19, were sentenced on 31 January at Bristol Crown Court after a teenager was stabbed in Patco Wines on Wells Road in Totterdown on 18 April 2021.
Both pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and were jailed for four years.
Mullings was given an additional three months for committing the offence while serving a community order for a previous conviction.
The same court heard the victims in the Horfield attack, which happened on 16 August 2020 on Toronto Road, both sustained serious injures in what police called a premeditated attack.
Avon and Somerset Police said it had been motivated by revenge after one of the victims had been declared "disrespectful".
The younger defendant was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' detention, to run consecutively with a two-year detention he was given in November last year for a drugs offence.
In both cases, the victims declined to give statements meaning police had to pursue victimless prosecutions.
'Devastating consequences'
Det Sgt Nicholas Lawson said: "For a number of reasons, victims do not always wish to engage in investigations and this presents obvious investigative challenges.
"Despite this, we will always take positive action to identify and prosecute those involved in knife crime in order to prevent similar incidents and for the wider protection of the public."
