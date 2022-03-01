Bristol Lights Festival brings colourful art to the city
Bristol Lights Festival is due to get under way showcasing light art installations from locally and internationally renowned artists.
The free-to-attend festival will run until Sunday creating a light trail through the city centre.
The Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID) has backed the display.
Vicky Lee, head of BID, said the festival was "a key part" of the city's pandemic recovery programme.
Running from 17:00 until 22:00 GMT each day, the installations will illuminate landmarks around Park Street, Queen Square, St George's Bristol, Cabot Circus, Castle Bridge, Temple Gardens, College Green and the Harbourside.
At each location visitors are invited to experience six world premiere light art installations.
The festival has also benefitted from a successful Arts Council England grant to support the delivery of a selection of daylight and green energy installations, allowing those visiting and working in the city during the day to also experience some of the artworks.
The display first came to Bristol in 2020 but was paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The festival's creative director Katherine Jewkes, said: "We have created spaces for people to dance, play and explore the city - with a few surprises along the way.
"Visitors can take in each installation across one evening or come across multiple nights and really explore the city.
"We cannot wait to welcome everyone to Bristol Light Festival and fill the city with colour and light."
