Bristol's Trojan Free Fighters club reopens after eviction
- Published
A Bristol martial arts centre that was evicted from its premises has reopened in a former shop premises.
Trojan Free Fighters club lost the lease on its previous building last year and facing closure.
After several short-term moves, it is now using part of a former retail unit site just off the M32, a space almost three times bigger than before.
There are around 200 children from east and central Bristol already signed up for classes.
Parent Rachel Johnstone added: "It's massively important that we grow, not just for the kids that already here, but for those who are yet to join. It gets them off the streets and gives them a sense of purpose."
Coach Mario Saeed said:"From 06:00 in the morning to 22:00 at night, we're trying to build this place.
"It's a wicked place, a wicked location, and I can't wait to get more kids off the streets so they can call this a home."
Staff at Trojan hope it could now become the largest youth centre in Bristol.
"It's going to become the epicentre of the local community," local resident Mubarak Mohamad said.
"There are ideas to add a homework club and maybe a coffee shop, it's just brilliant."
Mum Leilani-Chyna Thomas said: "It's amazing, my son is just so happy to be here. It's somewhere we can finally call ours, we don't have to worry any more."