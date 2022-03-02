Hundreds support Ukraine in march through Bristol
- Published
Hundreds of people have marched through Bristol to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Many held banners and flags displaying messages of support.
The event was organised by Ukrainians living in the city, who came together through a group formed to to help each other through the conflict.
One woman said her family in Kharviv were being forced to hide in their bathroom, and were low on food and water.
"I think my family are still in shock, they are in survival mode," said Svitlana, who lives in Bristol.
"The shops are empty, there is nothing to buy now. The curfew allows you three hours to go out, but you walk through bodies lying there," she said.
Svitlana said she wanted more support to bring her family to the UK.
"Let me bring my family here. At the moment it's only immediate family, but my cousin is there, she's scared. I just want her here in my home with me, safe."
