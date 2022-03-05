Police to test for signs of cocaine use at Ashton Gate stadium in Bristol
Police will test for signs of illegal drug use at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium amid rising cases of disorder at English football matches.
Avon and Somerset Police will swab surfaces during Bristol City's home fixture against Birmingham City later.
Supt Mark Runacres said the operation would help to identify how widespread the use of drugs such as cocaine was.
"The deterioration in the behaviour of football fans nationally is well publicised," he said.
Officers will conduct tests before and after the game, and will also visit nearby pubs to swab surfaces and carry out licensing checks.
Previous recent incidents at the ground include when Cardiff City supporters severely damaged the toilets in January, and when a man was fined for punching a police horse in June and another man was jailed for punching someone in December.
Supt Runacres said: "Those who take drugs such as cocaine are known to have a greater propensity for violence.
"While we won't be proactively looking to test supporters themselves, if officers are concerned about the behaviour of any individuals then it will be something they'll consider."
The country's lead police officer for football said cocaine use was helping to drive a rise in disorder at matches and it was listed as one of the causes of the violence that marred the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
Arrests in English domestic football have increased by 47% in July 2021-December 2021 since the 2019-20 season.
The biggest increase in reported incidents of disorder were in the Championship, where it is up 58% over the same time period.
Supt Runacres reminded fans they would be committing a criminal offence if they took a pyrotechnic device to a game, with items such as flares having been discharged at seven fixtures at Ashton Gate this season, resulting in supporters being ejected and two people being arrested.
"Last month, ahead of the game against Middlesbrough, a 14-year-old boy tried to bring a smoke grenade in the stadium.
"These devices are dangerous - one man suffered second degree burns after a supporter set off a device in the row behind him late last year," he added.
