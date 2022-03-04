Bristol: Huge biomethane fuelling station opens
A biomethane refuelling station, claimed to be the world's largest, has opened in Avonmouth, Bristol.
CNG Fuel's new station will provide "low-carbon" fuel for major corporations, such as Lidl, Amazon, Royal Mail and Warburtons.
They claim it can refuel up to "80 HGVs an hour", cutting up to "70,000 tonnes of CO2" emissions every year by "taking diesel HGVs off the road".
The new site will "enable" low-carbon deliveries across the South West.
It is part of CNG Fuels' nationwide network of eight renewable biomethane refuelling stations.
They are aiming to build "12 additional stations" each year, responding to the "growing demand" for major brands to "cut emissions".
In 2021, the UK's road haulage sector was responsible for "18% of total UK road transport emissions", according to Transport and Environmental statistics, from the Department of Transport.
Phillip Fjeld, CEO of CNG Fuels, claimed, biomethane is the "only" commercially viable solution.
"We are continuing to see high increases in demand and with the recent news of the 2040 ban on new diesel HGV's we expect the pace to continue", he said.
