Star visits Jason Donervan kebab van
Jason Donovan entertained audiences visiting a late night kebab van named after him.
The ex-Neighbours star enjoyed a mixed kebab at the Triangle's Jason Donervan in Bristol with presenter Andi Peters who was filming an episode of Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
Van owner Mustapha - who goes by the name Jason - said he had "no idea" the Australian performer was dropping by.
He said: "When he showed up I was shocked and lost (for words)."
'Especially for you'
The Australian topped his personalised mixed kebab with chilli sauce and garlic mayonnaise but reportedly only had one bite before passing it on.
Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol on Monday, Jason revealed that since opening the van more than 10 years ago customers often asked him whether the soap star had ever visited it.
He said "now they don't need" to ask that question anymore.
Huge crowds turned up to witness the filming at the van, which has become a quirky late night landmark for Bristolians on Saturdays.
It previously appeared on the ITV show as huge crowds cheered and waved behind presenter Andi Peters who was travelling the UK to visit amusingly named "punny" food vans.