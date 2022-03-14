Bristol Kill the Bill protester jailed for arson
- Published
A protester found guilty of arson after a protest in Bristol turned into a riot has been jailed for nine months.
Jasmine York, 26, Paintworks, Arnos Vale, was accused of leading an attack on a city police station on 21 March 2021 following a Kill the Bill protest.
She was found not guilty at Bristol Crown Court of riot and arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.
Jurors instead convicted her of an alternative charge of arson.
York had been attending a vigil for murdered Sarah Everard that afternoon, the court heard, but joined crowds marching to Bridewell police station to demonstrate against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, known as a Kill the Bill protest.
She denied any wrongdoing, claiming she had placed herself between the crowd and officers because she knew she would not retaliate in the face of police violence.
The court heard York live-streamed the protest from her phone and was also filmed helping to push a bin towards a burning police car - apparently to add fuel to the blaze.
She suffered a dog bite and several baton strikes during the protest, the court heard.
In her evidence, York said she had filmed the riot for the safety of others and denied being violent.
The court previously heard she was prescribed medication for emotionally unstable personality disorder.
'Continuing the lawlessness'
Russell Fraser, defending, asked for any immediate sentence of imprisonment to be suspended because of her mental health.
But Judge James Patrick said he would be "failing in my public duty" if he did not impose an immediate custodial sentence.
He added: "It is clear you now accept that your behaviour didn't do as much to de-escalate others as you thought it did.
"You played your part in continuing the lawlessness. Your actions made a difficult situation even worse."
Det Supt James Riccio, the senior investigating officer for Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Jasmine York unquestionably contributed to the unrest felt by many that shameful night.
"She may not have physically attacked officers but she added fuel to the fire of a burning police car, creating an intimidating atmosphere for officers trying to maintain order."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk