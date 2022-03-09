Southmead crash: Family pay tribute to 'loving' Bristol grandmother
- Published
The family of an 86-year-old grandmother-of-four who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to her "loving and caring" nature.
Nora Pomery was seriously injured while walking on Southmead Road in Bristol at about 17:00 GMT on 22 February.
She was taken to hospital for treatment but died nine days later on 3 March.
Her son David, daughter-in-law Mandy and four grandchildren Gabriela, Luke, Kieran and Georgia said they were "deeply saddened by this tragic loss".
"Nora was a loving, caring and wonderful person that will be truly missed.
"If someone has any information whatsoever that could help with the investigation, please contact the police," they added.
Avon and Somerset Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
