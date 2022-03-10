Ukrainian families face limbo over British visa delays
Families of people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine have told the BBC about their frustrations with trying to get British visas for their relatives.
Yuliya Puglisi-Allegra, a British Ukrainian, said her mother collapsed in Moldova after a seven-hour wait.
"She's been through a lot, and she's a strong woman, but she promised me she wouldn't die," Ms Puglisi-Allegra said.
The Home Office said it was "doing everything possible to ensure a rapid visa service".
Ms Puglisi-Allegra is hoping to bring her mother to Bristol, along with her sisters' two children.
"You have to call the 24/7 helpline which doesn't work 24/7. It only gives support in English, and directs people to a government website," she said.
"My mother was able to apply on the government's scheme, but my niece and nephew are not allowed to apply as they're not considered family.
"I don't think this is supportive to people who are trying to cross and stay with their loved ones," said Ms Puglisi-Allegra.
When her mother arrived after a long journey to Moldova, she was told there were too many people for them to deal with.
The visa centre had just one fingerprint machine, but Ms Puglisi-Allegra said the staff were "incredibly supportive."
The Home Office said it also had to carry out "vital security checks" with its visa service.
It also said it had hired 100 new staff to help bolster its visa helpline.
Separately, aid efforts from Britain are continuing on top what the government has already pledged.
On Tuesday, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, singled out Khaled El Mayet from Cheltenham who has raised funds to send four fully-stocked ambulances to Ukraine.
Khaled's efforts have been recognised by US Secretary of State @SecBlinken in a press conference 🚑@StateDept referenced the "incredible solidarity and compassion" shown by Khaled from Cheltenham 🙂🙌 https://t.co/DIsDfHGf5P pic.twitter.com/NC7trt7Nm5— BBC Radio Gloucestershire (@BBCGlos) March 9, 2022
Mr El Mayet said: "I cant believe it, I set this up thinking I would get enough for one ambulance to drive myself."
"I have no idea how Mr Blinken heard about my fundraising so far."
He will set off from Cheltenham in the next few days.
