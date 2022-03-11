Tiny Frenchay museum gets planning permission to expand
A tiny museum has been given permission to expand because of new homes nearby.
South Gloucestershire Council officers recommended refusing Frenchay Village Museum's plans claiming it would harm the building and its setting.
But members approved the plans after seeing how near the attraction is to houses on the former Frenchay Hospital site.
One councillor said it was "absurd" that the new homes could be approved but not the "modest" expansion.
Officers told a planning meeting on 3 March they were not opposed to an extension but the cladding material was not appropriate and there was "insufficient substantial public benefit" to outweigh the harm caused to the heritage asset and the conservation area.
The museum, at Begbrook Park, is classed as a "curtilage listed building" of the nearby Grade II-listed Frenchay Park House.
Applicants the Frenchay Tuckett Society said the property needed to expand because of a lack of suitable storage for artefacts or a toilet.
Winterbourne parish councillor Hugh Whatley said the museum, which contains a collection of nearly 1,000 objects and artefacts, had an "international reputation", said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Space and environmental constraints prevent the proper conservation and display of many items," he added.
"Cramped spaces inhibit outreach - a school class group can't be accommodated in one go."
'Modest' expansion plans
South Gloucestershire Council cabinet member and Frenchay and Downend ward Ben Burton said: "Residents of Frenchay would find it absurd that this authority could approve the building of hundreds of new homes in the grounds of the old Frenchay Hospital site but would then refuse this modest and locally supported application on heritage grounds."
Committee member Judy Adams said: "I know it's a listed building, which was fine years ago when it had lots of green space all around it, but it now has hundreds and hundreds of houses close by."
Coun Jayne Stansfield disagreed, saying: "This building is in a very prominent position. It stands out from everything around it.
"So it's really important this building retains something in keeping with it being in that prominent position."
Planning committee members voted by six votes to three to approve the plans
