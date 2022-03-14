Easton deaths: Jury discharged in Bristol double murder trial
- Published
A jury in the trial of two former abattoir workers accused of murdering a co-worker and another man has been discharged for legal reasons.
The judge said she was stopping the trial of Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 21, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 45, at Bristol Crown Court and regretted it could not go on.
Mr Chers is accused of murdering Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Hossain Pramanik on 11 September 2021, while Mr Boboc is accused of murdering Mr Pramanik.
A new trial date will be set on Friday.
Mr Boboc, of Hillfields, Bristol, has already admitted the murder of 56-year-old Mr McKenzie but denies murdering Mr Pramanik, aged 27.
Mr Chers, also of Hillfields, denies both murders.
The defendants are accused of "tricking" their way into the home of Mr McKenzie, in Easton, Bristol, and stabbing him to death.
They are also accused of killing and mutilating Mr Pramanik, 27, who had been visiting Mr McKenzie at the time.
Addressing the jurors, Mrs Justice Cutts said: "I am going to have to discharge you and release this case to begin again at a later date.
"I am very sorry we have got to this position, and we have done our utmost to continue with this trial.
"I am very grateful to all of you. We cannot continue with this trial, and you go with my thanks."
