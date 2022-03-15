Bristol Airport expansion decision to go to High Court
- Published
Campaigners opposed to the expansion of Bristol Airport are taking their battle to the High Court.
Bristol Airport Action Network (BAAN) has raised more than £20,000 to appeal the Planning Inspectorate's decision to allow the expansion.
It would see the airport increase its capacity from ten million to 12 million passengers per year.
Airport bosses say it will provide a boost for the economy and create thousands of new jobs.
Government planning inspectors granted permission on appeal in February after the plans were rejected by North Somerset Council in 2020 on environmental grounds.
BAAN believes the expansion will be damaging for local people and the environment, citing a rise in road traffic, increased noise and air pollution and an "inevitable rise in carbon emissions".
Stephen Clarke, from the group, said: "This decision is so damaging for the local people and the climate that it simply cannot be allowed to stand unchallenged."
The group used crowd funding to raise the money to pay for legal costs to support its appeal.
Tarisha Finnegan-Clarke, from BAAN's coordinating committee, said the expansion was "not wanted, nor is it needed".
"We contest this outrageous decision on behalf of the local residents whose lives are already blighted by the airport and the many parish, town and city councils that have declared climate emergencies and have written statements of opposition throughout the process."
The planning inspectorate said at the time it recognised the "major disappointment" campaigners would have, but the benefits would outweigh the harm to green belt land.
A number of local officials and MPs, including Liam Fox and Wera Hobhouse, criticised the decision to overrule the council after a three month enquiry.
Bristol Airport's chief executive Dave Lees said the expansion would help to reduce the millions of road journeys made to London airports each year and that they would work with the community "to deliver sustainable growth".
