Cold War nuclear bunker revamp and 160 new homes approved
Plans to build homes and bring a Cold War nuclear bunker back into use have been approved.
Councillors unanimously approved the proposals to turn the Flowers Hill site in Brislington, Bristol, into homes.
London property company Telereal Trillium said the site's Grade-II listed War Room could also be used for a community or commercial use.
The shelter was built in 1953 to protect the then regional government from the atomic bomb.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service was told Bristol City Council approved the plans on 18 March.
A report read to councillors during a meeting on 16 March said: "The proposed uses for the War Room, in principle, are acceptable for the listed building.
"The most significant concern in relation to the War Room is the wider site and masterplan achieving an appropriate layout, scale and appearance so that the historic setting isn't compromised.
"The building will need to be properly integrated within the overall development and not relegated to a back corner where it could become forgotten and a target for antisocial behaviour."
It also said: "The retention of the War Room for employment purposes, as either a commercial or community use, would overall be beneficial as it would retain some job opportunities in the area."
A planning officer said 9% of the homes would be classed as affordable.
Lib Dem councillor Andrew Varney said the plans made good use of a brownfield site and the developers had taken on the community's suggestion for a footpath and cycleway linking Flowers Hill and Hungerford Road, which required a separate planning application.
Conservative councillor Richard Eddy said: "This is policy compliant, it meets every need.
"We are going to see additional public access and we will see that cycleway, which is all positive.
"160 homes in Brislington has got to be good news."
Green councillor Ed Plowden said: "There is a lot to like about this. The only disappointing thing is 9% affordable housing seems low, although I know that's policy."
The council said details would be agreed at a later date because the outline application was to determine only the site's access at this stage.
