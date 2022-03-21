Borders bill: Bristol flotilla campaigns for kinder asylum system
A flotilla of ferry boats has set off along the River Avon as part of a campaign for a "kinder" asylum system.
The government's Nationality and Borders Bill returns to the House of Commons on Tuesday.
If approved, anyone who entered the UK illegally to claim asylum could be removed and sent to a safe country while their claim was investigated.
Campaigners wore orange hearts in support of refugees as the flotilla passed through Bristol earlier.
Together With Refugees (TWR) national coalition has urged people to email their MPs ahead of the vote.
It organised the flotilla to raise awareness of the situation and said: "Email your MP and ask them to vote for amendments to the Nationality and Borders Bill."
Bristol Ferry Boats led the procession as it travelled past the SS Great Britain in the city.
Among those who attended were the city's deputy mayor Asher Craig and Sarah Cooper, the manager of Bristol City of Sanctuary.
The bill, which is currently making its way through the Houses of Parliament, has been widely criticised for how it would treat asylum seekers and suffered a series of defeats in the House of Lords.
MPs are being asked to vote on the amendments suggested by the peers.
The government said its bill would create a "firm but fair" process allowing the UK to "take full control of its borders" in a post-Brexit world.
Dozens of Conservative MPs are rumoured to be preparing to rebel against the government when it comes to the vote.
TWR, founded by Asylum Matters, British Red Cross, Freedom from Torture, Rainbow Migration, Refugee Action, Refugee Council and Scottish Refugee Council, added: "Voting is on Tuesday, so please act now.
"MPs could secure significant concessions to the bill, by doing the right thing and voting for Lords amendments (6 and 11)."
The Home Office said the "vast majority" of voters supported its bill.
