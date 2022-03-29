Armed police response after gun fired on Bristol street
Armed police officers were called to a residential road in Bristol after a gun was fired.
Avon and Somerset Police received calls about a firearm being discharged in the Hareclive Road area, Hartcliffe, shortly after 21:40 BST on Monday.
Those involved are reported to have left the area immediately after the weapon was fired and it is not known if anyone was injured, police said.
Cordons are currently in place on Hareclive Road and Newland Road.
A police spokesman said officers were examining a car and CCTV, as well as carrying out house-to-house enquiries.
"Members of the public can expect an increased police presence in the area as we seek to locate those involved and establish what happened," they added.
