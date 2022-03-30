Maddy Lawrence: Player's 'heart and courage' praised
- Published
The family of a university rugby player who died after being injured in a match have praised her "heart and courage".
Maddy Lawrence, 20, was playing for the University of the West of England Women's second team against Bristol University when she was hurt.
The winger was taken to hospital after the incident on 9 March but died several weeks later from a bacterial infection.
Her family said they were "overwhelmed" by the "outpouring of love" for her.
"During the last match of the season, she sustained an injury which was not at all life threatening," her family said in a statement.
"She went into hospital and we believed that she should be home by the weekend.
"Tragically, she had picked up a bacterial infection that the acute team tried tirelessly to get under control.
"Maddy fought with every sinew in her body, through life saving surgeries every single day of her stay in ICU.
"Her spirit and desire to live was so strong, as well as her heart and courage, that the medical teams were in awe of her and she never gave up that fight.
"So sadly on March 25, her body could take no more and we let her go, on to her next adventure with her adoring family by her side."
Paying tribute to her teammate, Maddie Crofts said: "She was honestly the nicest person I have ever met."
Ms Lawrence's death has drawn tributes from across the rugby world. Gloucester player Lewis Ludlow said it was "awful news".
Awful news to be reading about Maddy Lawrence the @UWEWR player! I know there is a foundation being set up in here honour where any donation would be greatly appreciated!— Lewis Ludlow (@LewisLudlow94) March 29, 2022
While former England player Austin Healey said her death was "so sad".
Just read about the passing of Maddy Lawrence, so sad ..thoughts with her family, friends and team mates x— Austin Healey (@IamAustinHealey) March 29, 2022
The game's governing body, the Rugby Football Union, said they extended their "heartfelt sympathies" to Ms Lawrence's family and friends.
On behalf of everyone at the RFU, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Maddy Lawrence. The thoughts of everyone in the game are with UWE Women's Rugby, their players, members and the wider rugby community.https://t.co/eTuUstOOHL— Rugby Football Union (@RFU) March 29, 2022
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk