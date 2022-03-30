Bristol house blaze 'caused by charging e-scooter batteries'
A house was engulfed by flames when batteries from a charging e-scooter caught on fire.
The house in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle, Bristol, was "well alight" when fire crews arrived on Wednesday at 07:30 GMT.
The ground floor and kitchen was damaged. Nobody was hurt in the blaze.
Avon Fire and Rescue said the cause of the fire is "thought to have been accidental ignition" involving Lithium Ion batteries.
