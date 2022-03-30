Bristol: Energy charity "overwhelmed" by people in need
A Bristol-based charity said it has been "overwhelmed" with calls from people in need of help with their energy bills.
The Centre for Sustainable Energy said it had seen "desperate situations" ahead of price rises from 1 April.
The charity helps with advice on how to reduce energy bills and are finding themselves in high demand.
It is seeing people with debts of over £20,000 and said things were likely to get worse.
Lisa Evans, who works in the home energy team, supports householders around fuel poverty.
She said: "Even during the pandemic we saw an increase of people struggling to pay their energy bills.
"I would describe it as quite a desperate situation. It has a huge impact on lots of aspects of people's lives, particularly their mental health."
The charity, which was established in 1979, has around 80-100 different projects underway at any time.
It also advises on how to get home improvement measures such as insulation and grants to help with bills.
Elliot Clark, an energy advisor for the charity, said the offer of a £200 loan from the government may not be enough.
He said: "These things are really going to affect us more so in the next five to 10 years. Energy is going to keep getting more expensive."
'Heating or eating'
Ms Evans said: "Were seeing people who have over £20,000 worth of debt.
"People are having to make the decision of whether to put the heating on or whether to cook their tea, that is the reality for people."
The charity is urging people to record their energy usage on 31 March before the costs rise on 1 April which will ensure that the correct amount of usage is charged by energy suppliers.
