Cars set on fire in spate of arson attacks near Bristol
Dozen of cars and vans have been damaged in a spate of arson attacks near Bristol on Sunday.
Police said they were first called to a car on fire in Stoke Gifford, with others later attacked in Bradley Stoke and Little Stoke.
The fire service was also called to the Rolls Royce building in Patchway where a car fire spread and damaged 20 others in the car park.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
They warned that residents might have heard fuel tanks exploding during the string of incidents.
There have been no reports of injuries or damage to buildings.
The arson attacks happened in New Road and Gatcombe Drive, Stoke Gifford; Little Stoke Park; the Jubilee Centre in Bradley Stoke and at Rolls Royce in Patchway.
