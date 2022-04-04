Man arrested in Southmead over attempted murder
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at a house in Bristol.
Police were called at about 17:40 BST on Sunday to reports a woman in her 20s had been attacked in the Southmead area of the city.
She was taken to hospital where she remained in a "serious but stable condition", police said.
The man in his 20s was being questioned by Avon and Somerset Police who said it was an "isolated incident".
"A full investigation is underway, detectives and specialist crime scene investigators remain at the scene carrying out enquiries," a police spokesperson said.
