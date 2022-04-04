'Devil' pensioner jailed for historical child sex offences
A pensioner described as the "Devil" by his victim has been jailed for the rape and sexual abuse of two girls.
David Newbury, 81, from Clawton, Devon, admitted two counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault against children during the 1970s.
In a victim impact statement, one of the women said: "I have been to hell because of him."
Sentencing Newbury to 14 years and six months the judge said he carried out "a campaign of rape" against his victim.
He also indecently assaulted a second girl at properties in Bristol in the 1970s.
Newbury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
'Dangerous sexual offender'
Avon and Somerset Police opened an investigation after one of the two victims contacted them in February 2020.
Investigating officer Ellen Rye said Newbury was a "dangerous and manipulative sexual offender" who justice had finally caught up with.
She said statements from his victims showed "the terrible impact this sexual offending has had".
"Both victims have suffered for decades because of what David Newbury did to them as children," she added.
"They have both shown incredible levels of resilience and bravery throughout the police investigation and I hope they can now find a way to move forward with their lives."
Newbury was convicted of committing numerous offences between 1971 and 1980.
'Been to Hell'
The victims did not give evidence in court but one gave a victim impact statement telling of how he had ruined her life.
"I see him as the devil. I have been to hell because of him," she said.
Ms Rye said that despite the offences being committed in the 1970s, the force was able to build a "compelling case" against Newbury and she hoped this outcome would encourage other victims of "non-recent sexual abuse" to come forward.
She added: "If you don't want to speak to the police, please speak to someone."
Newbury will be placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.
