Bristol car wash couple guilty of human trafficking
- Published
A couple from Bristol who kept modern-day slaves to run their car wash has been convicted of human trafficking.
Maros Tancos, 45, and Joanna Gomulska, 46, of Brentry Lane, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery in 2017.
Both denied the charges, but following a three-month trial were found guilty by jurors on Monday.
The pair kept vulnerable Slovakian men as slaves and spent their earnings on gambling, buying cars and the pair's lifestyle, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Credit card fraud
On arrival in the UK, the couple took their victims' identity documents and phones, rendering them unable to travel independently or leave.
They were forced to work at their car wash business during the day and perform other jobs at night.
Tancos and Gomulska kept their victims' bank cards and forced them to open bank accounts. They also applied for loans and credit cards in their names.
Between 2010 and 2017, almost £300,000 was transferred from their accounts, the court was told.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said it had rescued five men from the house in Bristol.
'Never-ending' abuse
The victims described being forced to live with 10 people in a three-bedroom home where they shared one bathroom and slept on dirty mattresses.
They said the couple locked them in the house and they feared even if the door was unlocked, they could not leave because of the level of control the couple exercised over them.
In statements, victims said they were humiliated, hit and punished by Tancos.
NCA Branch Commander Colin Williams said Tancos and Gomulska "treated their victims as possessions, exploiting their hope of a better life for themselves" in a "never-ending cycle of abuse".
He said the NCA contacted victims who returned home and the provided agents with evidence detailing the couple's crimes dating back to 2008.
The charges related to trafficking people into and around the UK for labour exploitation, with Tancos convicted of 10 offences and Gomulska nine.
The couple will be sentenced on 26 May.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk