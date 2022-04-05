Man charged over attempted murder in Bristol
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Bristol.
Officers were called to an address in Ringwood Crescent in Southmead on Sunday night where they found a woman in her 20s with multiple stab wounds.
She remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital, police said.
Liam Davis, 26, from Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe, Bristol, has been accused of attempted murder. He will appear at Bristol Crown Court on 4 May.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.