Drain covers stolen from roads in Somerset
- Published
Drain covers worth thousands of pounds have been reported stolen from roads in North Somerset.
North Somerset Council said 38 metal covers had been removed from several streets in the Nailsea, Wraxall and Wrington area in the past three days.
It has advised all road users and pedestrians to take extra care to mind the holes.
Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for households with CCTV or doorbell camera footage to come forward.
