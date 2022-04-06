Cost of living: Knowle advice centre could close at crucial time
A charity that offers debt advice and foodbank referrals is on the brink of closure at the time it is most needed, trustees say.
Filwood Hope Centre in Knowle West, Bristol, has been offering support to its community for nearly 25 years.
The centre, which helps up to 50 people a week, has set up an emergency appeal for £10,000 after a break in its funding.
Chair Ed Palairet said it will have to close if the money is not found.
Co-founded by people from the local area, Filwood Hope also offers services such as welfare benefit applications, help with appeals and employment issues, housing advice and free internet access to those who need it.
The charity employs three part-time advisors and has eight volunteers.
Mr Palairet said: "We've been told that we should be receiving something in the summer so that's why this appeal is really crucial to help us just continue going right now."
During the Covid lockdowns the charity made a conscious decision not to put staff on furlough as they knew other similar national services that people turned to for support would be closed.
"We were able to continue to offer a service. That actually meant lots more people from different parts of Bristol were contacting us and we were able to support them," he added.
However, those pressures have finally caught up with them and trustees fear demand will only soar as people grapple with the current cost of living crisis.
Mr Palairet said that following the appeal he has received lots of messages and comments from people who are benefitting, have benefitted or who know someone who has benefitted from the service.
He said: "It's a special place and people recognise that.
"We just want to be able to continue to offer this service."
Around £2,500 has been raised so far, but Mr Palairet said they need £5,000 a month to continue providing the current service level.
They will need to have a strong indication of how much money they have before a meeting between the board of trustees on 12 April.
