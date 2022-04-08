Woman, 20, in hospital for seventh time after mosquito bite in 2016
A young woman who had a severe reaction to a mosquito bite in 2016 has been hospitalised for the seventh time.
Vicky Archer, 20, has had ongoing health problems since being bitten on the Spanish island of Menorca.
The bite caused encephalitis, which makes the brain swell, and a severe rash.
Her mother Alison has criticised the care she has received since going into Southmead Hospital in Bristol in January.
North Bristol NHS Trust said "giving patients the very best treatment and care is our top priority".
Ms Archer was first treated at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children and was formally diagnosed with auto-immune encephalitis, a complex disease that causes the brain to swell.
She also developed a severe rash all over her body, and was treated with plasma transfusions and steroids.
She has had regular relapses and was most recently taken to Southmead Hospital in January.
Her condition deteriorated meaning she needed to be moved to intensive care, and remains in hospital, her mother said.
"I would say that this admission is the worst admission out of all the admissions that Vicky's had," Mrs Archer said.
"She's had a number of admissions which have been successfully treated with immunotherapy, so for this current admission I thought she'll be in and out within two weeks, but in the end she deteriorated so badly she needed treatment in intensive care.
"It was just awful seeing her deteriorate - I just felt helpless really.
Complex condition
"I'd understand if we were back in 2016 and they didn't know what was going on, but because it was something that Vicky's been in and out of hospital with so many times - this is the seventh relapse - that really they should have known what they were looking for."
North Bristol NHS Trust said: "We're so sorry to hear this family's concerns about the care their daughter received whilst in our hospital and are working closely with them at this very difficult time.
"Patients' conditions are often very complex... and giving patients the very best treatment and care is our top priority."
Mrs Archer has made a formal complaint to the hospital and has asked for her daughter to be referred to a specialist in London.
She said she was also considering legal action.
