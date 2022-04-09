Bristol artist paints mural to coincide with Van Gogh exhibition
- Published
An artist has painted a mural trail across a city centre leading to an exhibition that allows people to go "inside" the works of Vincent Van Gogh.
Propyard in Bristol is hosting Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which brings his paintings 'alive' using video mapping.
Graffiti festival Upfest and Bristol artist Farrah Fortnam have created the murals to coincide with the exhibition.
She said Van Gogh's Sunflowers and The Starry Night had inspired her.
"I developed a passion for painting from a love of nature, from my Pakistani heritage and working in the creative world," she said.
"My style has developed over 15 years and has transformed from a translation of henna and Asian patterns into depictions of the natural environment.
"Since becoming aware and seeing first-hand the impact of humans on the oceans and rainforests, I wanted to highlight the climate crisis to the wider public through my street art and paintings."
Propyard, a reclaimed factory close to the River Avon, will be the largest UK venue to host the exhibition, which has already been to Naples, Dallas, Beijing, Tel Aviv and Antwerp.
The exhibition, involving 300 Van Gogh pieces, is open to the public until 4 September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk