University of Bristol graduation ceremonies return after lockdown
A sea of gowns and mortar boards has been seen at the University of Bristol for the first in-person graduation in two years.
It is estimated that 18,000 students missed out on graduation ceremonies postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ceremonies have now returned and around 4,500 graduates will attend graduations over the next five days.
Hundreds of students have already been celebrating with friends and family.
Geography graduate Charlotte Hampton, 24, said: "It just felt weird because we started six years ago and now it is two years since stepping foot in the uni that we are actually graduating, but it is nice to be back.
"It is nice to see everybody."
The graduates were able to finally pick up their certificates in person and had their graduations conferred at the Wills Memorial Building.
Bio-Chemistry student, Ama Kwaasi, 23, said: "It was nice to be able to celebrate with my family.
"I feel like I have ended a chapter and can move on now to the next stage in my life and I am ready for it."
Ama's father, Ithiel Kwaasi, 68, travelled from London to see her graduate.
"I was very happy, it has been a long journey... finally it is all completed and come to a successful end, so we are very happy," he said.
"The wait was a bit excruciating... but the important thing is we are now here and it has been done nicely."
And for the first time in 60 years the graduates were able to wear mortar boards.
The traditional hats have not been part of the University of Bristol graduation dress since the 1960s.
But they are back by popular demand and are expected to once again be part of the graduation regalia for the foreseeable future.
The university's vice-chancellor and president, Professor Hugh Brady, said: "Graduation is the focal point of the University of Bristol calendar and a chance for students and staff to celebrate their considerable achievements.
"Many of those graduating left us during the pandemic, and I am truly thankful that we have this chance to see them again in person, and to congratulate them on their nous, tenacity and aptitude."
