Robber uses axe and knife in raid on Bristol Poundland
An armed robber left behind an axe and knife after trying to steal cash from a Poundland store.
The suspect entered the shop in East Street, Bristol, just before midday on Friday and demanded cash from the till, police said.
He was confronted by staff and members of the public before fleeing - without his weapons.
An elderly couple in their 70s required hospital treatment after being knocked over as the man fled.
Avon and Somerset Police said that the suspect was later arrested in nearby Whitehouse Street, after a car he was allegedly driving was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle and several parked cars.
He has been arrested on suspicion of offences including armed robbery, possessing an offensive weapon and dangerous driving.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary is urging any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.
