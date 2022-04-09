We The Curious in Bristol evacuated due to fire

Around 35 firefighters are on the scene

A city-centre science museum has been evacuated after its roof caught fire.

Fire crews were called to We The Curious on Millennium Square in Bristol at about 14:00 BST.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated and a number of road closures have been put in place including Anchor Road.

Avon Fire and Rescue said five fire engines and a number of specialist appliances are at the scene to get the fire under control.

We The Curious is one of several visitor attractions at Millennium Square in Bristol
The museum is close to Bristol's popular harbourside

Avon Fire and Rescue duty officer Luke Gazzard said an estimated 35 firefighters are currently helping to put the fire out.

"We believe the fire is in the roof space. Crews are getting access to extinguish the fire," he said.

"Nearby businesses have been evacuated and we are putting in a number of road closures as well."

The fire was reported just after 14:00 BST
