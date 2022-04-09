We The Curious in Bristol evacuated due to fire
A city-centre science museum has been evacuated after its roof caught fire.
Fire crews were called to We The Curious on Millennium Square in Bristol at about 14:00 BST.
Nearby buildings have been evacuated and a number of road closures have been put in place including Anchor Road.
Avon Fire and Rescue said five fire engines and a number of specialist appliances are at the scene to get the fire under control.
Avon Fire and Rescue duty officer Luke Gazzard said an estimated 35 firefighters are currently helping to put the fire out.
"We believe the fire is in the roof space. Crews are getting access to extinguish the fire," he said.
"Nearby businesses have been evacuated and we are putting in a number of road closures as well."
Well @wethecurious_ is not having a good day, hope everyone is ok 😟 pic.twitter.com/JuZFaRXFUy— Aidan Morgan (@legoracer97) April 9, 2022
Our venue has been evacuated following a fire alarm, caused by a fire on our roof. Avon Fire and Rescue Service and the police are currently on site, all staff and visitors are accounted for.— We The Curious (@wethecurious_) April 9, 2022
