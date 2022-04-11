Cancer survivor, 10, to scale Three Peaks for Bristol Children's Hospital
- Published
A 10-year-old girl diagnosed with leukaemia in 2019 plans to climb the UK's three highest peaks to raise funds for the hospital that treated her.
Kara, from Bristol, aims to raise £3,000 for Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal at Bristol Children's Hospital.
She is currently in remission and will attempt the hikes with her sister Isobel, aged eight, and their parents.
She said her motivation for when its gets difficult is to remember her goal is to help the children's hospital.
"I just keep thinking about why I am doing it.
"It's not really about whether I want to do it or not, I've got to try and persevere and keep doing it because I know I am going to be raising money.
"And when I get to the top, I can show everyone that this is what I've accomplished and we can wave the flag."
The family is referring to the challenge as "Kara's 3 Days, 3 Peaks, 3 Years" - referring to three years since she was treated for leukaemia.
While not the classical 24-hour challenge, it will be a huge achievement for Kara.
The challenge will take place from 14 to 16 April as the family heads first to Ben Nevis, then Scafell Pike and finally Snowdon - all of which are more than 3,000ft (914m) high.
Kara was six when she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, a rare form of blood cancer.
She was treated on the Starlight ward and after six months of intensive chemotherapy, she was able to "ring the bell" at the end of her journey in hospital.
Always fit and active, the doctors, nurses and physios helped Kara to make time to exercise whenever possible, which her family said had a "hugely positive impact on her recovery".
Her mother Sarah said: "Kara started talking about this challenge not long after her treatment finished, and wanted to take it on to fundraise for the ward that took such fantastic care of her.
"She really benefited from the grand appeal funding the starlight ward play specialist, music therapist and the fact she was never scared or apprehensive to be admitted or stay in hospital.
"She's just come along leaps and bounds...she's just become a fit and healthy 10-year-old now, full of energy.
"It's really important there is ongoing funding to support children and families going through such a difficult time."
