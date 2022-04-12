Voi e-scooters face axe in Bristol over Russia link
Voi has been warned that its contract to supply Bristol with e-scooters could end if it does not sever all ties with its Russian investors.
West of England mayor Dan Norris said "other providers are available" during a joint press conference with the Swedish firm's chief executive Fredrik Hjelm on Monday.
Two Russian businessmen currently hold a 4% stake in the company.
Mr Hjelm said Voi was "exploring" how it could resolve the situation.
Both Russian businessmen, Alexander Eliseev and Ilya Yushaevv - who reportedly have links to Russian president Vladimir Putin, have transferred their voting rights to Mr Hjelm.
This came after Russia was hit with numerous sanctions after it invaded Ukraine at the end of February.
But he said it might be some time before they were prepared to sell their stakes because recent falls in the value of shares meant it was unlikely they would find a buyer at a price they would be willing to accept.
Bristol has been trialling Voi e-scooters since October 2020 and Mr Norris is due to make a decision on whether they will become a permanent feature by the end of November.
'Not happy'
Speaking on Monday evening, he said the involvement of the Russian businessmen - neither of whom have been sanctioned - would "affect my thinking".
He added: "I am not happy about these people being shareholders of Voi, and Voi's links with the West of England, I am certainly not happy that there is that connection, and I want to see that severed.
"I will judge the trial objectively, independently and fairly from the politics of it, but if it is not resolved by the end of the trial when I come to make my decisions, that will be very significant to me and will affect my thinking."