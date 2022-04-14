Bristol's Cirque Bijou prepares for Queen's jubilee pageant
- Published
Bristol-based show makers will be celebrating the Queen's platinum jubilee by putting on their biggest performance in recent years.
Twelve months in the making, Cirque Bijou will be part of the procession of floats in London on June 5 for the Queen's platinum jubilee.
The performance will include trampolinists flying off a moving float and an acrobatic dancer on crutches.
Some 120 artists will be taking part.
Funded by a combination of corporate partners, commercial businesses, royal warrant holders and others, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant has a focus on sustainability, diversity and inclusion.
Centered around a giant moving stage, the float will include a trampoline in the middle, a live DJ and wheelchair basketball players weaving out of BMX stunt riders freewheeling off four accompanying Land Rovers.
Rehearsing at the Brabazon Hangar on the outskirts of Bristol, Cirque Bijou artistic director Julian Bracey said their main excitement is working with many other street theatre and carnival companies.
He said: "It's going to be a lot of fun.
"We had to sort of go into hibernation over lockdown a bit so to come out and do a really big project with lots of other British companies is really exciting," he added.
Acrobatic dancer Dergin "Stix" Tokma who performs on crutches said he had been dancing since he was a child and that what he does not have in his legs, he has in his upper body.
"Me and my crutches, we melt together," he said.
Explaining that performing on crutches is hard work, Mr Tokma said it can especially difficult on the lorry as it could be shaky.
Extreme mountain bikers Danny and Ashley Butler, who will be jumping and back flipping between the float, cars and the floor during the performance, said they were very fortunate to be a part of the team and were excited to celebrate urban street art and do so many diverse tricks.
Trying to keep in time with the music and the team of street dancers, the brothers said their experience of attending dance shows with their sisters as children may help.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk