Bristol BOXHALL food and music venue to open in 2023
A food, beer and music venue set in dock-side sheds is expected to open in Bristol next year.
Building work on the Welsh Back buildings, historically used by merchants and tradesman, is underway for the new BOXHALL venue.
The space will feature seven kitchens with food from local restaurants, street food traders, pop-ups and suppliers.
Developers said it was set to open in 2022 but experienced unexpected delays.
This included several approval stages and additional planning work which needed to be completed before construction could begin.
Now BOXPARK CEO and founder, Roger Wade, said it has taken on Bristol Michelin star chef Josh Eggleton to help find "the best talent in Bristol".
"Bristol has a really strong cultural and alternative centre to it and we love that," he said.
"We want to embrace the local and independent communities there and make it affordable at a street food price."
"We'll feature the best of local cuisine and support local talent by investing £100,000 in each one of the kitchens so the operators don't need finance to set up," he added.
"As long as they produce great food we'll do all the rest."
The company has already developed other BOXPARK food and music venues in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley in London, but this will be its first BOXHALL outside of London.
"If you're a fantastic DJ, local performer, chef, come and approach us, we want to give you a platform," Mr Wade said.
"We want to employ 300 people from the local area and create jobs and tourism."
Local restaurants and independent traders for the venue will be confirmed later this year.
