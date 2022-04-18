Visitors enjoy Bristol Easter weekend art trail
An art trail to find letters spelling out Easter, designed by a selection of city artists, has been set up in Bristol over the bank holiday.
Bristol City Centre BID (Business Improvement District) encouraged visitors to seek out the letters in six locations across the Easter weekend.
Six artists from the city were tasked with putting their own style on the letters for the Park Street trail.
Once visitors had found all the letters they were treated to an Easter egg.
"Easter is a great time to get out with the family and so with the support of some amazing Bristol artists we've created this trail which will be dotted along Park Street in some well-known locations," said Vicky Lee, head of Bristol City Centre BID.
Visitors were asked to collect a map from City Hall on College Green and follow the trail, with letters hidden in shops, restaurants and cafes.
The letters were designed by Marta Zubieta, Sophie Long, Molly Hawkins, Cheba, Kid Crayon and Ejits.
