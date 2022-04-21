Cost of living: debt advice charity saved at crucial time
A lifeline community hub has been saved from collapse after an emergency appeal raised vital funds to keep it going.
The Filwood Hope Centre in Knowle West, Bristol, was facing closure unless it raised at least £10,000 after a break in its funding.
The charity, which helps around 50 people a week, deals with issues such as debt advice and food bank referrals.
Chair Ed Palairet said: "We have baseline support for the next few years."
The centre, which is celebrating its 25th year in 2022, also offers services such as welfare benefit applications, help with employment issues, housing advice and free internet access to those who need it.
The money raised and successful grant applications means it will be able to continue to employ its three part-time advisors for the next few years.
They are also supported by eight volunteers.
'Goodwill'
Mr Palairet said donations and support had come from not only the Bristol community but also from across the globe.
"There's just been a lot of goodwill," he added.
The team are grateful they will be able to continue to support people as they grapple with the cost of living crisis.
Centre manager Pearl Aitken said: "There is a sense of anxiety and uncertainty about how money is going to stretch, even the standing charge of their utilities is going up.
"We are deeply touched by those giving and want to say a great big thank you."
Mr Palairet said that while they are relieved and grateful that the charity is no longer facing closure, there are still significant fundraising efforts needed to maintain their existing level of service.
"We're still going to need to raise money every month. We're going to be much more reliant on donations," he added.
The charity is now seeking to rebuild resilience after the scare of its cash-flow crisis.
