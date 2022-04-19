Woman dies after fall from block of flats in Bristol
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a fall at a block of flats.
Police were called to Lansdowne Court in Easton, Bristol, shortly before 12:30 BST on Tuesday by a member of the public.
A woman was found at the bottom of the building with serious injuries consistent with a fall from height, said Avon and Somerset Police.
Officers gave the woman first aid but she died at the scene.
Ch Insp Deepak Kenth said a full investigation was under way and that the arrested man, aged 43, and the woman were known to each other.
"We're in the process of notifying the woman's next of kin and they'll be given the full support of specialist liaison officers," he said.
"This is a close-knit community and we know a tragedy like this will cause a great deal of concern among those living nearby.
"We'll be putting on additional patrols to give reassurance and to provide a visible presence in the local area," he added.
