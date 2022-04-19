'Disappointment' at Bristol to Portishead rail line delay
Plans to build a new £100m rail line connecting Bristol and Portishead have been delayed until February 2023.
On Monday the Department for Transport said the extension was necessary so North Somerset Council could demonstrate it had secured funding for the "entire scheme".
Transport minister Robert Courts said the delay was made "without prejudice" on the application's outcome.
The council said it was "incredibly disappointed" with the decision.
Its leader Don Davies insisted the line remained "key" to its economic growth strategy for the area.
However he said he recognised the pandemic and rising energy prices had resulted in "very significant" increases to costs.
But he said the DfT was a "key funding" partner and by not committing any further money it was "undermining our ability to deliver the project".
"We will continue to lobby government for additional funding to address the shortfall," he added.
The council originally submitted a Development Consent Order (DCO) application for the scheme - which would re-open the Portishead to Bristol rail line - in November 2019.
A deadline for the application was previously delayed last July to "allow further consideration of environmental matters", the DfT said at the time.
The plan would see the train services on the Severn Beach Line and the Bath Spa to Bristol Line upgraded.
It also includes a new rail station at Portishead and the reopening of the former station at Pill.
MetroWest - which is part of the West of England Combined Authority - said the project would generate more than a million new rail journeys and give 80,000 more people access to services.
