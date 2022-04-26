Dontae Davis death: Rival gang member found guilty of manslaughter
A man who stabbed and killed an 18-year-old rival gang member in a fight has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Kairon Sawyers, 19, had claimed he acted in self-defence in the altercation with Dontae Davis in Bristol in October 2021.
He denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.
The trial heard the fatal fight had come about because of gang tensions in the east of the city.
James Haskell QC, prosecuting, told the trial there was rivalry between two gangs in East Bristol known as the 16s and 24s.
He said there had been a "number of violent incidents" in recent years involving teenagers from each group.
Mr Davis, who was linked to the 16s, suffered stab wounds to the chest in the fight and although he ran away, he collapsed nearby and died despite attempts to resuscitate him.
He had a large knife in his pocket, as did his friend who was 17 and who was also involved in the fight.
The court heard Sawyers, who delivered the fatal stab, was linked to the 24s gang and cycled away from the scene.
He was arrested later after going to hospital for his wounds.
The jury of 10 men and two women deliberated for more than 14 hours before returning their verdict.
Sawyers, from Whitchurch, is due to be sentenced later. He pleaded not guilty to murder on the basis that he had acted in self-defence.
'Chance encounter'
The trial heard that on the day of the stabbing, Mr Davis and the 17-year-old bought a large knife from a shop in Kingswood.
They then met up with a 15-year-old youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
The trio spent time in a recording studio and left at about 18:00 GMT and walked back towards the city centre via Clarence Road.
In what was described in the trial as a "chance encounter", Sawyers cycled past and stopped when he spotted the group.
Insults were exchanged and then Sawyers challenged Mr Davis to "come around the corner", which the other teenagers took to mean an invitation to fight away from public view.
Sawyers then cycled into a nearby alleyway and the other three followed. What happened was hidden from view, but Mr Haskell said CCTV showed the three older teenagers "spilled out" of the alley into a residential street.
Knife thrown away
He said the footage showed Mr Davis and Sawyers were "face to face" as the former was stabbed in the chest.
The 17-year-old then stabbed Sawyers, who cycled away.
Paramedics arrived on the scene and tried to save Mr Davis but the stab wound had caused "irretrievable damage".
A witness saw the 17-year-old leave the scene and throw his knife into some undergrowth, where it was later retrieved by the police.
After abandoning his bike, Sawyers called a taxi, then at 20:30 GMT went to South Bristol Community Hospital in Hengrove, seeking treatment for his wounds.
The police were called and Sawyers was arrested and taken to Southmead Hospital, where he was treated for three wounds, one of which had led to a fractured rib.
He did not answer questions about his injuries or whether he knew Mr Davis when interviewed, but police officers were able to track his mobile phone to place him at the scene, and also matched his DNA to blood found on the knives used by Mr Davis and the 17-year-old.
