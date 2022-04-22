Ukraine war: Incubator appeal to support premature babies
An appeal is being made for incubators to be sent to Ukraine to care for babies born prematurely amid the war.
Khaled El Mayet, from Cheltenham, said the medical supplies are vital as babies are being born early due to the shock and stress of the conflict.
Two ambulances transporting incubators left for Ukraine on Thursday but Mr El Mayet said many more are needed.
"There are a lot of babies passing away because they don't have vital equipment," he said.
Mr El Mayet organised for seven decommissioned ambulances to take medical supplies to Ukraine in March.
The management consultant said his team of volunteers were told of the need for incubators on their previous aid visit.
"We've had a lot of messages from hospitals in Ukraine," he said.
"There are a lot of babies dying because of premature births caused by the shock and stress of the war so now - as well as ambulances - we're desperately trying to get incubators to send out there as well."
Mr El Mayet appealed for anyone with access to incubators to donate them as "there's not an abundance of them".
"Trying to find them, that's the problem we have at the moment," he said.
"They are expensive - a lot more expensive than an ambulance - so it's just trying to find someone who may know an organisation or hospital, or anyone who makes these.
"We want to get as many as we can, along with related neo-natal medical supplies, so we can help these hospitals to look after premature babies," he added.
Former The Bill actor Bruce Byron is driving one of the ambulances which left for Ukraine on Thursday.
He said he hoped it would make a difference.
"I just want to make sure that we get this stuff down to these poor people who are suffering, they need it," he said.
"It shouldn't be happening in 2022.
"We should help each other.
"I'd like to think that if we were in the same boat as these people, that someone would come for me," he added.
