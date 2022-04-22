Man released after teenage moped death in Warmley
- Published
A man arrested after a 16-year-old moped rider died in a collision with a car has been released under investigation.
The boy died on the A4174 Wraxall Road roundabout in Warmley, South Gloucestershire, on 17 April.
Avon and Somerset Police were called at about 21:45 BST and arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the collision.
A spokesman for the police said he had since been released.
The 16-year-old's family are being supported by trained officers.
The road was closed for almost eight hours as a large number of emergency service crews attended and was reopened at about 05:30 BST the following day.
