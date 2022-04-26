Four men jailed for sexually abusing young girls
Four men have been convicted of sexually abusing two girls over a seven-year period.
They committed the offences between 1996 and 2003, when the victims were aged between seven and 15.
The sentences handed to Grant McGill, Brian Parker, Derek McBride and Tim Dale ranged from two to 16 years after a trial at Bristol Crown Court.
Police said the men acted independently of each other in abusing the girls, describing them as "predatory".
In 2016 one of the victims came forward to police, sparking a nationwide investigation. A total of 45 offences were uncovered.
'Long-lasting impact'
Victim impact statements from both women were read to the court, with one telling her abusers: "What you have done will never be okay, it will never be fixed. This isn't something that 'sorry' makes all better.
"Our lives are forever impacted by your actions and your choices toward us.
"I can only be thankful that you can't hurt anyone now and I hope that this experience and outcome has taught you something valuable - that your actions have consequences and you have no control over us. We are now stronger than we have ever been."
Det Sgt Neil Wood, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The two victims have shown immense patience with what has been a long and complex investigation and demonstrated significant bravery both in disclosing what had happened and giving evidence in court.
"These sentences reflect the seriousness of the offences they committed, but also the significant and long lasting impact that it has had on these survivors."
• Grant McGill, 41, of Radstock, was jailed for 16 years for 35 offences of indecent assault and indecency with a child. He was handed a further eight week sentence after absconding during the trial.
• Brian Parker, 48, of Wrexham, was convicted of eight offences of indecent assault, indecency with a child and possession of indecent images of children. He was handed a nine-year jail term with an extended licence period of three years.
• Derek McBride, 62, of Lansdown, Bath, was jailed for two years and six months for four offences of indecency with a child and indecent assault.
• Tim Dale, 42, of Twerton, Bath, was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, for two offences of indecent assault.
